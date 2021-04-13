ATB Capital Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. 1,175,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,525. The company has a market cap of C$701.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.