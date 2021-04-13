Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,014,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,725. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

