Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,888,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

