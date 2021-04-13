ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,800 ($88.84).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,240 ($68.46) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,574.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,016.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.