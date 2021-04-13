Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$1.85 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE AOT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.93. 648,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,183. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

