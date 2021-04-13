Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $105,310.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

