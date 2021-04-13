Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

