ARMOR Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $28.57 million and $7.46 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.07 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.58 or 0.99646917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.87 or 0.00917586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

