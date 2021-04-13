Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.74

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $122.76, with a volume of 4925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

