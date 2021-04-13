Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARKAY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

