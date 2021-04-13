Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Up 9.1%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 75,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

