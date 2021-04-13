Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.12. 15,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

