AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $86,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $146.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

