AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $785.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $146.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

