Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

