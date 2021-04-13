Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.70. 464,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

