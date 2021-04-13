Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Grassi Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

