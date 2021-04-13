Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Aphria stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

APHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

