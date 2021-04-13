ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.11.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $366.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.65. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

