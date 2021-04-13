Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FINS opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

