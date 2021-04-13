AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,487 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

