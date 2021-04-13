Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $180.69

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.09. 398,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

