Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $34.14

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 123,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,233. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

