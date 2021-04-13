Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $118.23

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.23.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BMRN opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
