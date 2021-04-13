Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $118.23

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.