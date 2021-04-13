Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $463.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.74 million and the lowest is $446.56 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $32.52. 1,399,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.