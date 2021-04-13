Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $7.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $7.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.63. Humana posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

HUM stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.21. 786,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 1-year low of $337.54 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

