Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Gates Industrial reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Gates Industrial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 16,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

