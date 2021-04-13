Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Trimmed by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

