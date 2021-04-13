Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 340,202 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,202 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $64,302,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 976,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

