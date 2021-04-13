Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 231,035 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,035 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 248,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

