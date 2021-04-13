Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $34.62 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697,864 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,699,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 in the last quarter.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.