Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMNC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841. Amincor has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Amincor Company Profile
