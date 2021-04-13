American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 1,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $627.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

