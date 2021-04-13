American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 769.6% in March

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 769.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIVN stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. American International Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About American International Ventures
