American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 769.6% in March

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 769.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIVN stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. American International Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

