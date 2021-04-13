American International Group Inc. Trims Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock worth $3,414,701. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

