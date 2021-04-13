American International Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

