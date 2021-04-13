American International Group Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

