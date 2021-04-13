American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Five9 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.88 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

