American International Group Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $863.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.