American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $39,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

