Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider David L. Kemmerly Sells 500 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00.

AMED traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $280.36. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.39 and its 200-day moving average is $269.16. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

