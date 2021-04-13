Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 2,073,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,187,050,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZFL remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 190,763,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,741,188. Amazonas Florestal has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.