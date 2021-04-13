Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMAZ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 1,088,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

