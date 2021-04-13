Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMAZ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 1,088,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile
