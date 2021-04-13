Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATUS. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE ATUS opened at $32.61 on Friday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

