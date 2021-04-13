Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $144.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.58.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $576,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,993. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.19, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
