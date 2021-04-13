Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $144.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $576,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,993. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.19, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

