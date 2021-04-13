Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.22 on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

