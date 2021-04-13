Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €44.02 ($51.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.38. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.