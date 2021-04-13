Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 305.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APT stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

