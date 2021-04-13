Alpha FX Group plc (AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on May 14th

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.81 million and a P/E ratio of 42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,565 ($20.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.37.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

