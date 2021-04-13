Alpha FX Group plc (AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on May 14th

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.81 million and a P/E ratio of 42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,565 ($20.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.37.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
