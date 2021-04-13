Alpaca Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

